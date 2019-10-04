ZEON (ZEON) Trading Up 167.1% This Week

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. ZEON has a market cap of $1.05 million and $156,650.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded 167.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZEON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00192854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.85 or 0.01021136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00023825 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00091161 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,112,820,353 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.