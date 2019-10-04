Zealium 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Zealium has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. Zealium has a market capitalization of $13,535.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010684 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000929 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000227 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 11,329,221 coins and its circulating supply is 10,329,221 coins. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.