Zacks: Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) have received an average broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $43.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Shinhan Financial Group an industry rank of 179 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Shinhan Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th.

NYSE:SHG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.59. 26,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,903. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.09. Shinhan Financial Group has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The bank reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 64.5% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 95,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after buying an additional 13,793 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 664.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,831,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,048,000 after buying an additional 1,592,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 89,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

