Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) to Hold

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded TELIA Co A B/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

TLSNY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.76. 14,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,657. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.35. TELIA Co A B/ADR has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $9.66.

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. TELIA Co A B/ADR had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that TELIA Co A B/ADR will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions.

