Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

SCM has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC reissued a market perform rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:SCM traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.21. The stock had a trading volume of 62,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,954. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $252.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.69.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 47.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCM. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter worth $3,481,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 88.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 85,763 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 205.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 64,217 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth $816,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 81.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,507 shares in the last quarter. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

