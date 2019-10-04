Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to “Strong-Buy”

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.25% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company with the principal business to serve as the holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries, including Royal Business Bank and RBB Asset Management Company. The Bank offers personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services, as well as deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management and other related services. It operates primarily in Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Torrance, Rowland Heights, Westlake Village, Oxnard, Monterey Park, Diamond Bar, Cerritos, West LA, Arcadia, Silverlake, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. RBB Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $21.00 target price on shares of RBB Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Shares of RBB stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,721. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $25.13. The company has a market cap of $387.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.22.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $29.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter M. Chang bought 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $2,300,000.00. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 27,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 435.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 561.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

