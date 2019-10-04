Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) to “Hold”

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nautilus, Inc. is an iconic industry leader with a rich history and reputation for building the best cardio and strength equipment for home use. Known for its family of brands that included Bowflex, Nautilus, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal, the company develops, manufacturers and markets branded products that include home gyms, free weight equipment, treadmills, indoor cycling equipment, ellipticals, and fitness accessories. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NLS. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Nautilus from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nautilus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

Nautilus stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 160,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,099. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $13.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.14). Nautilus had a negative net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.08 million. On average, analysts predict that Nautilus will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Carl Johnson III bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 932,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

