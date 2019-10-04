Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) to Hold

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. seeks to invest primarily in the U.S. energy infrastructure sector. It seeks to acquire midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets and concurrently enter into long-term triple net leases with energy companies. These assets may include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems, among others. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc., formerly known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corporation, is based in United States. “

Get Corenergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.42. The stock had a trading volume of 83,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,972. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day moving average is $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.37. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of $32.52 and a twelve month high of $49.75. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $21.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.16 million. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 47.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corenergy Infrastructure Trust will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 2,049.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 233.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.