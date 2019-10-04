Zacks Investment Research Lowers Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) to Sell

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teligent, Inc. is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures and markets topical formulations primarily in the United States. It sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex and ophthalmic dosage forms. Teligent Inc., formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc., is based in Buena, New Jersey. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Teligent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teligent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

TLGT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 802 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.42. Teligent has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. Teligent had a negative return on equity of 102.17% and a negative net margin of 46.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teligent will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Teligent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Teligent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Teligent by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,227,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Teligent by 247.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51,718 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Teligent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teligent Company Profile

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

