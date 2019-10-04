Zacks Investment Research Lowers Spire (NYSE:SR) to Sell

Spire (NYSE:SR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SR. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Spire from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of SR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.62. 222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Spire has a twelve month low of $70.53 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.86.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.14 million. Spire had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 9.74%. Spire’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spire will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.20 per share, with a total value of $30,137.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the second quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spire during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spire during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

