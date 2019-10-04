Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Griffon (NYSE:GFF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Griffon Corporation ( GFF ) is a diversified management and holding company conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital. Griffon currently conducts its operations through three reportable segments: Home & Building Product, Telephonics Corporation and Clopay Plastic Products. Griffon Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchanges and trades under the symbol GFF. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti increased their price target on Griffon from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Griffon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of NYSE:GFF traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.24. 119,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,331. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $981.41 million, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 2.14. Griffon has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $21.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.61.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $574.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.20 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 0.91%. Analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Griffon by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Griffon by 19.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Griffon by 5.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Griffon by 24.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 155,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 30,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Griffon during the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 67.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

