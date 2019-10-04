Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Endava (NYSE:DAVA) to Sell

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DAVA. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Endava from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on Endava in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $38.26 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Endava from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.85.

DAVA traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.54. The stock had a trading volume of 85,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,050. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. Endava has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $43.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endava during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Endava during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endava during the second quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Endava during the second quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

