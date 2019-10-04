Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BRX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $19.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.24). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.54%.

In related news, Director James M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $138,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,287,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.