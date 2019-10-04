Zacks: DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.13 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $12.67 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given DouYu International an industry rank of 196 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get DouYu International alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. 86 Research upgraded shares of DouYu International to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

DOYU traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.24. 1,275,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,125. DouYu International has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $11.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $272.79 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that DouYu International will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Read More: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DouYu International (DOYU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.