Zacks: Brokerages Expect Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Seven analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.48. Workday reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.05). Workday had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $887.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp set a $235.00 target price on Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price target on Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $262.00 price objective on Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.45.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $61,727.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 233,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total transaction of $50,008,474.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,038,975 shares of company stock valued at $191,615,842. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,609,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,975,530,000 after buying an additional 683,181 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 6.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,716,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,680,974,000 after buying an additional 552,280 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 19,929.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 547,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,658,000 after buying an additional 545,263 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 31,200.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 520,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,011,000 after buying an additional 518,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 52.6% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 572,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,790,000 after buying an additional 197,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock opened at $173.29 on Tuesday. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $117.72 and a fifty-two week high of $226.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.04 and a beta of 1.53.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

