Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trecora Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.02. Trecora Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Trecora Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trecora Resources.

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.05 million. Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TREC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trecora Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:TREC traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,118. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Trecora Resources has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $13.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.76 million, a P/E ratio of 864.00 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Trecora Resources news, major shareholder Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 12,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $118,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,682,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,754,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 207,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,706 in the last three months. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREC. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 302,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 88,510 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 69,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 37,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 988,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,456,000 after acquiring an additional 24,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 78,620 shares in the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trecora Resources (TREC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.