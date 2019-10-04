Zacks: Brokerages Expect Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Simply Good Foods posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMPL. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $31.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.63 and a quick ratio of 7.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, COO Hanno E. Holm sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $48,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Hanno E. Holm sold 15,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $429,623.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 13.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,433,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,515,000 after purchasing an additional 174,110 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 29.3% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,144,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 259,192 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at $281,000. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.7% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 831,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,014,000 after purchasing an additional 21,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 245.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 593,243 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

