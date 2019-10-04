Zacks: Brokerages Expect Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $300.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) will post sales of $300.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $309.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $291.80 million. Churchill Downs reported sales of $221.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.01). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 34.23%. The business had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “positive” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.11. 162,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $74.58 and a 12-month high of $132.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.99.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $692,129.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,351.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.