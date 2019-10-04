Zacks: Brokerages Expect CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $148.17 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) will announce sales of $148.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.52 million and the highest is $151.20 million. CarGurus posted sales of $119.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year sales of $581.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $575.06 million to $589.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $704.21 million, with estimates ranging from $682.65 million to $717.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $145.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.67 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CARG shares. ValuEngine upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CarGurus in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.42.

NASDAQ CARG traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average of $35.95. CarGurus has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $52.04.

In related news, insider Sarah Amory Welch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $79,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $201,718.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,959,540 shares of company stock valued at $67,893,839 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 2,651.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

