Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Oct 4th, 2019

Analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TUFN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tufin Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

Shares of NYSE TUFN traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,846. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $31.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

