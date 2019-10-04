Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) will announce earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. TreeHouse Foods posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on THS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.54 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Shares of THS opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.96. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $41.18 and a 52 week high of $67.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.74.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, VP Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $343,938.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,084,598.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Clifford Braun sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $46,527.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,606 shares of company stock worth $760,211 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,695,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,153,000 after buying an additional 51,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,998,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,420,000 after buying an additional 90,185 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,733,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,790,000 after buying an additional 512,609 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 857,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,727,000 after buying an additional 291,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 840,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,495,000 after buying an additional 136,191 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

