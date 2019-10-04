Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $215.63 Million

Equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) will post sales of $215.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $218.00 million and the lowest is $210.63 million. SL Green Realty posted sales of $221.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year sales of $859.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $844.47 million to $866.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $854.21 million, with estimates ranging from $838.68 million to $876.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $244.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.61 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 3.99%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS.

SLG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.50 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.76.

NYSE:SLG traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.98. The stock had a trading volume of 756,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.15. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $97.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.36%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 169,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 52,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 10,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 34,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

