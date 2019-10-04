Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.04. Hain Celestial Group reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hain Celestial Group.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $557.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HAIN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Hain Celestial Group to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of Hain Celestial Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.70. 559,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,992. Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $27.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirova raised its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

