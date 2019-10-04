Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.59 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) will announce sales of $3.59 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.55 billion. Expedia Group posted sales of $3.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year sales of $12.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.04 billion to $12.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.96 billion to $13.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup set a $140.00 target price on Expedia Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Expedia Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.57.

Shares of EXPE traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,206. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $108.11 and a twelve month high of $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.93 and its 200-day moving average is $127.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.27%.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $430,749.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,554.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 9,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $1,246,722.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,029 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,760.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,671 shares of company stock worth $15,635,833 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Expedia Group by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 353 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

