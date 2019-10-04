Zacks: Analysts Expect Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.53) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Rocket Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($1.89). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $2,560,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $3,073,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCKT traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,323. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average of $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $574.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.71. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 17.48 and a current ratio of 17.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

