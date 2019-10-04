Zacks: Analysts Expect Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) to Announce -$0.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) to report ($0.38) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Quanterix posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 78.07% and a negative return on equity of 74.78%. The company had revenue of $13.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research set a $35.00 target price on shares of Quanterix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $87,311.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 89,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $1,223,415.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,306 shares of company stock worth $1,641,050. 30.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,333,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,636,000 after acquiring an additional 200,999 shares in the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 238,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 132,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 119,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 108,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanterix stock opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Quanterix has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $36.15. The stock has a market cap of $538.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

