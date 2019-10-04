Zacks: Analysts Expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.36 Billion

Brokerages predict that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will announce sales of $20.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $20.74 billion. PepsiCo reported sales of $19.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year sales of $66.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.08 billion to $67.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $69.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.42 billion to $70.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.28. 3,599,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,978,473. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.83. The company has a market capitalization of $192.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $104.53 and a 12 month high of $139.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,097,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,961,613,000 after purchasing an additional 838,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,818,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,962,000 after purchasing an additional 143,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,884,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,480,000 after purchasing an additional 378,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,058,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,090,000 after purchasing an additional 117,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

