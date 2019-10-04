Zacks: Analysts Expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to Announce $1.76 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will post $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the highest is $1.85. Gilead Sciences posted earnings of $1.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $7.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share.

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho set a $88.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James set a $85.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.24.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $39,124.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,191.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $313,670.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,716 shares of company stock valued at $821,299 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,208.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,847,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,288,000 after buying an additional 9,094,586 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,740,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,731,000 after buying an additional 4,620,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,975,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,552,213,000 after buying an additional 3,418,193 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 298.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,418,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,934,000 after buying an additional 2,559,972 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $93,386,000. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,044,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,722,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.22 and its 200 day moving average is $65.43. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

