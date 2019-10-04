Zacks: Analysts Expect Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Equities analysts expect Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) to report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.61. Ecopetrol posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $3.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ecopetrol.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on EC. Citigroup set a $19.80 target price on Ecopetrol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC raised Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 280.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 53.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 124.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EC traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.97. The stock had a trading volume of 671,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,419. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $27.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecopetrol (EC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.