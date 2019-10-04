Zacks: Analysts Expect Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. Avanos Medical reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.02 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Avanos Medical from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 target price on Avanos Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avanos Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Avanos Medical stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.34. 182,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,143. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 1.53. Avanos Medical has a 12-month low of $31.78 and a 12-month high of $65.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 39.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 7.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 8.1% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

