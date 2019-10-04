Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.90 Billion

Equities analysts expect Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) to report sales of $3.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $3.93 billion. Western Digital reported sales of $5.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year sales of $16.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.78 billion to $17.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.72 billion to $19.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Western Digital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Western Digital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,198. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.74. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 87,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $5,219,697.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,744,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $195,574.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,507.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,104,981 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,526,591,000 after purchasing an additional 532,800 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,884,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $475,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,950 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,340,189 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $301,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,513 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,637,268 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $220,502,000 after purchasing an additional 350,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,548,508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $216,282,000 after purchasing an additional 141,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

