Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Teekay Lng Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Teekay Lng Partners reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Lng Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teekay Lng Partners.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Teekay Lng Partners had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.70 million. Teekay Lng Partners’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGP. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Teekay Lng Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Teekay Lng Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of TGP traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,819. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average is $14.60. Teekay Lng Partners has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 2,014.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,094,264 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,219 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,264,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,831,000 after purchasing an additional 28,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,705 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 96,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 241,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 132,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 229,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

