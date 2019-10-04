Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to Announce $1.50 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55. Ryder System posted earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year earnings of $5.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ryder System.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on R. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Ryder System to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $107,014.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,739.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Ryder System by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 4.3% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:R traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.41. 7,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,225. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.07. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $72.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 38.69%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryder System (R)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.