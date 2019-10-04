Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. ProAssurance reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). ProAssurance had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $239.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ProAssurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

ProAssurance stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.88. 1,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,076. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,765,000 after acquiring an additional 59,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,836,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,226,000 after acquiring an additional 402,408 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,341,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,423,000 after acquiring an additional 117,277 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 154,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 55,291 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

