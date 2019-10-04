Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gartner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Gartner posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gartner will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gartner from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gartner to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $142.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.89 and its 200 day moving average is $150.60. Gartner has a 1 year low of $120.89 and a 1 year high of $171.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $99,859.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,235 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,117.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total value of $249,979.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,499 shares of company stock worth $601,805. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IT. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 50.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 100.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 20,711 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,337,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,978,000 after acquiring an additional 161,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 21.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

