Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will post $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. Church & Dwight posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.93.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $75.67 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Rick Spann bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.07 per share, with a total value of $72,070.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,404.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $1,773,558.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,168.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,704 shares of company stock worth $621,301 and sold 90,418 shares worth $7,198,251. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

