Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.23. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 135.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $128.00 price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $120.00 price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.33.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $279,262.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,009.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 104,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after acquiring an additional 41,856 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,412,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,102,611,000 after acquiring an additional 812,133 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $948,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $64.82. 1,910,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,670. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $106.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of -196.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.75.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.