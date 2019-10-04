Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on YNDX. VTB Capital raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America set a $50.00 price target on Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. HSBC set a $45.00 price target on Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Renaissance Capital raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Yandex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

YNDX stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,655,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,235. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.98. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.37.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $41.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.64 billion. Yandex had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Yandex’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Yandex will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. American Beacon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 44.0% during the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 45.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex during the second quarter valued at $139,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Yandex during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 19.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

