Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.22

Xtract Resources PLC (LON:XTR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and traded as high as $1.20. Xtract Resources shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 5,657,441 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.99.

In other Xtract Resources news, insider Colin Bird acquired 1,000,000 shares of Xtract Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,066.77).

Xtract Resources Plc operates as a resource, development, and mining company. Its principal property is the Manica gold project located in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as Xtract Energy PLC and changed its name to Xtract Resources Plc in June 2013. Xtract Resources Plc was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

