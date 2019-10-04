XR Securities LLC Sells 5,628 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

XR Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,628 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3,750.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,978,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $490,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,537,844 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4,745.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,845,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,536 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,438,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $618,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $493,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% during the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 22,050,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $636,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,532 shares in the last quarter. 36.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

In related news, Director Murray E. Brasseux bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.07. The company had a trading volume of 138,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,564,322. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.96.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

