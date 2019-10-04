XR Securities LLC Raises Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

XR Securities LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the quarter. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 213.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.24.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $313,670.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,567,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,716 shares of company stock worth $821,299 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GILD traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,338,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,335,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.44. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 37.12%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

