XR Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 40.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 30.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,824,000 after purchasing an additional 232,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,998,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,902,000 after purchasing an additional 182,196 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 122.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 19,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth $200,000. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPB shares. UBS Group set a $36.00 price objective on Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

In other news, SVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 16,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $759,087.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,605.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $46.74. 948,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,736. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.44. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $32.03 and a one year high of $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.99.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 62.59% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

