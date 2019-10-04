XR Securities LLC Invests $225,000 in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD)

XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. XR Securities LLC owned 0.27% of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.02. The stock had a trading volume of 96,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,144. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $62.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average is $20.75.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.0585 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.