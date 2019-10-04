XR Securities LLC Acquires 398,227 Shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST)

XR Securities LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST) by 3,648.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 409,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398,227 shares during the period. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares comprises approximately 1.0% of XR Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares were worth $7,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares by 27.5% in the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares by 13.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after purchasing an additional 61,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares by 200.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JDST stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,663. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $30.67. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $86.42.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0573 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

