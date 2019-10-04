XLMedia (LON:XLM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $71.35

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.35 and traded as high as $58.50. XLMedia shares last traded at $56.50, with a volume of 610,714 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of XLMedia in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 71.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $117.67 million and a PE ratio of 6.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.53 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. XLMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.71%.

In other XLMedia news, insider Ory Weihs acquired 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £1,999.51 ($2,612.71).

About XLMedia (LON:XLM)

XLMedia PLC is the United Kingdom-based online performance marketing company. The Company focuses on paying users from multiple online and mobile channels and directs them to online businesses who, in turn, convert such traffic into paying customers. The Company’s segments include Publishing, Media and Partners Network.

