WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 80.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in WP Carey by 65.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in WP Carey by 1.8% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 107,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in WP Carey by 14.6% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WP Carey by 3.2% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in WP Carey by 2.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WP Carey alerts:

Shares of WPC opened at $91.25 on Thursday. WP Carey Inc has a 1 year low of $62.12 and a 1 year high of $92.06. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.04 and a 200-day moving average of $83.50.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.85). WP Carey had a net margin of 38.36% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $305.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. WP Carey’s payout ratio is 76.81%.

WPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WP Carey in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. WP Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

WP Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.