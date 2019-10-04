Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WOR. Zacks Investment Research restated a sell rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Saturday, September 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Worthington Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

WOR stock opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.17. Worthington Industries has a one year low of $31.42 and a one year high of $44.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $855.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Worthington Industries will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 32.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 126,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 30,825 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the second quarter valued at $1,035,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 414.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after acquiring an additional 198,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the second quarter valued at $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

