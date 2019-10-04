World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $65.18 and last traded at $66.38, approximately 1,989,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,086,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.16.

WWE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.73.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $268.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.21 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

In related news, insider George A. Barrios sold 74,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $5,231,940.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle D. Wilson sold 158,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $10,958,686.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,508 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,504.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,047 shares of company stock worth $17,794,397. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $601,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,261,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,373,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 84,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

