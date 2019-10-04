Woodstock Corp Sells 400 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Woodstock Corp cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Chevron by 63.9% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Chevron by 55.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Chevron by 154.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.22.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.90. 3,645,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,203,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $127.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

In other news, Director Debra L. Reed purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.14 per share, with a total value of $502,095.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $1,754,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,306.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.