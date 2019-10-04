WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Given New GBX 229 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 229 ($2.99) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the grocer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price (up previously from GBX 245 ($3.20)) on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Investec upgraded shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 238.67 ($3.12).

MRW opened at GBX 193.65 ($2.53) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 52 week low of GBX 176.90 ($2.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 262.45 ($3.43). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 191.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 205.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.93 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. WM Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

WM Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

